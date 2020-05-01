How lockdown in pushing brands to redraw the customer engagement maps

The power of the video as a communication tool has never been more potent. With people spending more time with their digital devices and digital media emerging as the only channel of engagement for many brands, the lock down is pushing advertisers to rethink the pitch and also the way they target their audiences.

According to a number of research reports, the online video has steadily become to advertising what visuals (think Marlboro and the man with a cowboy hat) or an iconic mascot (think Amul and the girl in a polka dotted dress) once were. Done well, it could become a lasting ...