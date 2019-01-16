How Max Fashion is blending its brick-and-mortar biz with e-commerce

With the rapid rise of e-commerce, going omnichannel is no longer an either-or choice for retailers. Instead, omnichannel capability is a must-have to accelerate growth. Landmark Group’s apparel brand Max Fashion is betting its shirt on an omnichannel strategy to double its revenue to Rs 5,000 crore by 2020.

It has been working to build an exclusive online presence for over a year now. What has made the brand so optimistic is the fact that within six months of its app launch, Max Fashion witnessed four million-plus downloads. The company has already reached the net revenue mark of ...