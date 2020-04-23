How the Railways readjusted its freight operations to cope with lockdown

Whether it is the Kumbh Mela, Chhath Puja, winter or summer vacations, officials in the Indian Railways work to a well-oiled plan to manage the passenger rush. But in March 2020, they had to deal with something unmentioned in the coaching manuals of its traffic department.

The national transporter came out with a rare advisory urging passengers to postpone all their journeys. This advisory was a trailer of what was yet to come, a complete stoppage of passenger services starting from March 22 as part of the social distancing norms of the national lockdown. This long shutdown is a first ...