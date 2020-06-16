How the shift in purchase behaviour calls for an overhaul in branding

Optimistic, but frugal could well be the cross-generational tag line that brands use to categorise consumers in the post-lockdown marketplace.

A report by EY (Covid-19 and emergence of a new consumer products landscape in India) indicates that the lockdown has led to dramatic shifts in consumer behaviour and this calls for an overhaul in the way brands are priced, positioned and targeted. “Considering the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, we believe that changing consumer behaviour will leave lasting impressions on category dynamics,” the EY report said. What was ...