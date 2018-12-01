How 'The Tribal Box' is working to help people fulfill their dreams

A woman football aspirant from the streets of Mumbai. Another breaking gender stereotypes as a juggler and bartender. An evangelist on a mission to conserve heritage in India.

A band that’s taking village folk tunes to the global audience through their own creations. These are just some of the “inspiring” stories you would read on thetribalbox.com. There are 100 such stories to be found on the website. The Tribal Box was founded in March 2018 with the aim to bring forward people chasing their dreams and getting them the exposure that could help them promote themselves ...