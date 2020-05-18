Huge scope for Indian pharma as FDA eases drug scrutiny over shortage in US

Most of the Indian pharma plants that received inspection outcomes from the US regulator during the past two months or so, have received positive outcomes. As Indian drug majors have gradually improved their compliance, in the backdrop of high drug shortages in the US, analysts see this is as a positive for pharma exports.

Drug shortages have remained high this year in the US and the noted that the issue seems to be exacerbated when it comes to injectable products which account for over 60 per cent of the current drug shortages. India accounts for roughly 30 per cent of the generic drug supply to the US and it is a great opportunity for the players here.

If one looks at the inspection outcomes for plants between March and May, most have received Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). For exmaple, Lupin's active pharmaceutical plant (API) unit in Vizag got an EIR in mid-May. The facility was inspected by the in January this year. Earlier, Lupin's Pithampur plant -I and Nagpur plants (both formulation making units) had received EIRs in April.

Following these, some brokerages upgraded the Lupin stock to 'buy' from 'reduce'. Analysts see the combination of Indian plants clearing scrutiny and the growing drug shortages in US as a positive for exporters here. analyst Arun Dalal noted that fewer warning letters partly aided by fewer inspections is nonetheless positive.

Kedar Upadhye, global chief financial officer at Cipla said that wherever they see any demand uptick the company would attempt to supply.

Industry insiders said that the current drug shortages could be only a short to medium term opportunity as such, but the EIRs will go a long way to boost overall exports. Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) felt that the Indian pharma has worked on improving compliance and the string of EIRs are a testimony to that.

Meanwhile, given the transportation and logistical issues with the pandemic, the too is looking at alternative inspection tools and approaches. In a recent statement it has noted, "During Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration will continue to utilise and implement additional alternative inspection tools and approaches while postponing domestic and foreign routine surveillance inspections." It added that while this pandemic has added new complexities to its normal operations, it have implemented alternative approaches to on-site surveillance inspections.

Jain, however, does not see any slack in the scrutiny by the agency. He said that the US regulatory authority has enough checks and balances in place to ensure that quality paramaters are maintained across the globe.

The FDA noted, "Based on decades of experience with our diverse regulated industries, we believe most FDA-regulated firms understand and appreciate their responsibility to ensure the safety of the products they manufacture or produce....Most firms strive to reliably provide quality products and maintain the integrity of the supply chain."