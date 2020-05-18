Delhi to Andhra, states take slow and steady steps to exit lockdown

scrambled to make the full use of the Centre’s green light on lifting restrictions but opted for amber in inter-state movement of transport, as the number of Covid-19 positive patients looked set to cross the 100,000-mark.



Delhi implemented most of the demands made to the Centre in a letter to Prime Minister on 14 May. Chief Minister (CM) argued forcefully for lifting most restrictions on shops, offices, and public He said shops would open on odd-even days and, within Delhi, buses would run, subject to social distancing. However, Delhi’s border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana remained closed for the most part.



Traffic coming from Delhi towards moved at snail’s pace as UP has allowed only vehicles with e-pass from the District Magistrate to enter the state. Similarly, Delhi’s border with Haryana, leading to industrial hubs like Manesar and urban complexes like Gurugram, remained snarled after Haryana, with great reluctance, on order from the High Court, had limited inter-state movement of vehicles to those engaged in essential services. Those conditions have not been lifted so far.



Long queues of vehicles were seen at the check posts as many people wanting to attend their offices arrived at the borders early on Monday. The vehicular queue went up to over a kilometer, as police checked passes and identity cards of those travelling. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Delhi- borders. The national capital also witnessed traffic jams near big office hubs after a long time.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Uber to layoff 3,000 employees, trim investments

Some implemented the health ministry’s revised guidelines fully. State-run road was resumed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, (where inter-state and inter-district bus services remain suspended). In these states, shops, businesses and offices, including barber shops, were allowed to open. even allowed salons and spas to operate, but retained restrictions on movement of people from other “We have decided to restrict the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and till May 31,” said CM B S Yediyurappa.



ordered limited relaxations – for transport, shops, and other establishments – but only in the districts where few or no Covid-19 cases had been reported. Puducherry said it would open liquor shops from Tuesday.



Normal life resumed in districts where no cases have been reported. However, inter-state movement of buses continued to be a contentious issue, with states turning cautious.



While allowed inter-state transport, the held back from allowing operation of inter-state buses in the light of the high rate of infections in the border states. This service is unlikely in the near future. Shops and businesses were already allowed to function with due precautions in all towns. In Hyderabad, however, only stand-alone shops selling electrical items, stationery, sanitaryware, and building materials, besides liquor stores, were allowed to open. Construction activity was already permitted in the city outside the containment zones.





ALSO READ: Logging in with facemasks: Offices look different as staff returns to work

Punjab, where the pandemic has hit hard leading to several areas in the state being declared containment zones, said inter-state would be open, which means people from cities like Chandigarh will be allowed to travel to Shops can open between 7 am and 6 pm. Other bans will continue, including on shopping malls, hotels, etc.



Some of the most innovative conditions have been imposed by Liqour sales will be allowed from Wednesday, and till an online system is put in place, orders will be taken on phone from the shops run by the State Beverages Corporation. Restaurants will be allowed to run takeaway counters till 9 pm, while food online delivery will be allowed till 10 pm. Bars and clubs can operate based on restrictions, but clubs should not have more than five people at a time, and can sell takeaway liquor and food. Barbershops and beauty parlours can operate without air conditioning and can offer hair cutting, hair dressing, and shaving services.



At the end of the third phase of the and its subsequent extension, people could be seen across streets and shops. The number has substantially increased since the onset of the in March.



has divided containment zones into three categories. After allowing public buses, taxis, and cab aggregators to resume operations, the state has also allowed auto rickshaws to ferry passengers from May 27. The same day, a decision will be taken to allow hawker markets to open daily on an odd-even formula. While most of the smaller and neighbourhood stores are already operational, the state has allowed big shops to open from May 21. Permission has also been given to hotels to commence operations and sanitization guidelines are underway for salons, barbers, and beauty parlours which will resume operations.





ALSO READ: Lockdown 4.0: Gujarat's rules stricter for containment zones, Ahmedabad

In a communication to the chief secretaries of the states and Union territories on Monday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated that “restrictions imposed for the fourth phase of the lockdown by the MHA cannot be diluted”.



Across India, by no means is life normal. But it seems to be getting there.

