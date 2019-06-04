HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta took home less salary even as profit grew

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta took home a smaller pay cheque for 2018-19 financial year (FY19) even as the company’s sales and profit grew during the period. HUL’s FY19 annual report, released on Monday, shows that Mehta’s gross salary or total remuneration was 18.88 crore, down 2.52 per cent from a year earlier.

In FY18, Mehta had taken home a remuneration of Rs 19.37 crore, which was a 36.4 per cent increase over the previous period. While Mehta’s FY19 salary and allowances, perquisites and provident ...