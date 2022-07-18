HUL, ITC, and USL now have 432 officials earning more than Rs 1 cr a year

-
ALSO READ
HUL Q1 results preview: Muted volume growth likely due to demand slowdown
HUL better placed to fight inflation; negatives priced-in stock: Analysts
HUL for another round of price hikes in April: Check details here
ITC hits highest level since May 2019; stock soars 10% in 6 days
Hiring CEOs becoming difficult after huge pay hike in FY22, says new report
-
The number of executives earning more than Rs 1 crore per annum in three companies, namely, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC and United Spirits (USL), has increased by 130 in the last year alone, an Economic Times report stated. Currently, HUL has 163 employees earning over Rs 1 crore. ITC and USL currently have 220 and 49 such employees, respectively.
The report added that in the last fiscal, FY22, the number of such executives rose by 33 per cent, 44 per cent and 113 per cent in HUL, ITC and USL, respectively.
HUL is the largest FMCG company in India. ITC, on the other hand, is the largest producer of cigarettes, agriculture as well as paper products, including registers. USL is India's largest spirits company and produces brands like Johnnie Walker and McDowell's whisky.
The phenomenon has been attributed to the increasing resignations in the top companies for better remuneration and benefits. This has led to a higher rise in the average compensation of senior employees compared to the other employees.
At ITC, the average salary of a top-level executive rose by 8 per cent, while all employees' salaries increased by 7 per cent in FY22.
Due to a crunch in the number of senior executives available, the cost of hiring employees has increased significantly. The report stated that companies are paying more than the pre-pandemic levels to retain talent. Senior officials are opting to change their companies for higher compensation and better work conditions.
The report also highlighted tough competition for companies and start-ups to hire people from HUL. Several top officials have left the company and joined other FMCG companies recently. Among these is Sudhir Sitapati, former executive director of foods and refreshments at HUL, who has joined Godrej Consumer Products as the managing director. Prabha Narasimhan, former executive director at HUL, has joined Colgate Palmolive as the managing director of India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU