Zoho Corporation records 57% rise in CAGR from Zoho Desk in 5 years
Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer in talks to buy tea major Girnar

Deal valuation pegged between Rs 1,000-1,500 crore

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Hindustan Unilever, HUL
HUL and Tata Consumer Products already dominate the Indian tea segment with the high market share

Top consumer companies including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India are in the race to acquire Girnar Food & Beverages, a Gujarat based tea major, at a valuation of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 19:26 IST

