Hyundai India appoints Tarun Garg as director of sales, marketing

India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has appointed Tarun Garg as Director – Sales, Marketing & Service.

Garg, an alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, brings 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, network development and used car business, HMIL said in a statement.

He earlier served as Executive Director - Marketing, Parts & Logistics at Maruti Suzuki India.