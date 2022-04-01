Hyundai Motor India sales decline 14% in March to 55,287 units

-
ALSO READ
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Hyundai Motor Feb sales fall 14% to 53,159 units, exports down 10.7%
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
Lessons from Hyundai row: Why brands should stay away from politics
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
-
Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its total sales declined 14 per cent to 55,287 units in March, as compared with same month last year.
The company had dispatched 64,621 units to its dealers in March 2021.
For 2021-22 fiscal, the company reported total sales of 6,10,760 units, up by 6 per cent from 5,75,877 units in 2020-21.
Sales in the domestic market rose by 2 per cent to 4,81,500 units last fiscal as against 4,71,535 units in 2020-21.
Exports increased by 24 per cent to 1,29,260 units last fiscal as against 1,04,342 units in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU