NMDC hikes lump ore rate by Rs 100 per tonne; Rs 200 for fines

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
PLI scheme for specialty steel likely to attract Russian investors
About 35,000 SAIL, RINL, NMDC workers boycott work on 2nd day of strike
NMDC hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines by Rs 400 a tonne
NMDC consolidated profit drops marginally to Rs 2,048 cr in Dec quarter
-
The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC on Friday hiked the prices of lump ore by Rs 100 a tonne and Rs 200 in case of fines with immediate effect.
The price hike came at a time when steel prices in India are trading at an all-time high. Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in the prices of the mineral has a direct impact on the rate of steel.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has fixed the prices of per tonne lump ore at Rs 6,100 and that of fines at Rs 5,160 a tonne.
While lump is high-grade iron ore having Fe (iron) content above 65 per cent, fine is inferior grade ore, which needs beneficiation.
The revised prices are effective from April 1, 2022, and exclude royalty, District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes, the company said.
NMDC had announced its last price revision on March 8, when it had fixed the prices of lump ore and fines at Rs 6,000 per tonne and Rs 4,960 per tonne, respectively.
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore producer and supplier. It recently posted a record production of over 40 million tonne.
The company, which has been in the business of mining iron ore for over six decades, produces iron ore from its three complexes in the country -- one in Donimalai in Karnataka and two in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.
NMDC has set an ambitious target of producing 100 MT of iron ore by 2030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU