Hyundai Motor India sales increase 33% at 58,006 units in October

on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent increase in total sales at 58,006 units in October.

The company had dispatched 43,556 units to dealers in October last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 30 per cent to 48,001 units last month as compared to 37,021 units in October 2021.

Exports grew 53 per cent to 10,005 units as against 6,535 units in the year-ago month.

