Sebi slaps Rs 21 cr fine on 52 entities in Religare Finvest fund case
Jamshed Irani: Architect of post-lib Indian industry and 'New Tata Steel'
Max Health gross revenue at lifetime high in Q2FY23 on improved occupancy
Sun Pharma Q2 PAT rises 10.5% YoY to Rs 2,262 crore on robust sales
Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo elevates CMO Muralikrishnan to co-founder
JLR partners with Wolfspeed for silicon carbide semiconductors supply
Google Cloud to build intelligent tracking system for Pune's public buses
Indus Towers revises report, drops para on govt stake in Vodafone Idea
Ashok Leyland October total sales rise 34% to 14,863 units, exports decline
State-run telcos MTNL, BSNL line up $2.34 billion debt sales via bonds
Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales up 6% at 13,143 units in October
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor India sales increase 33% at 58,006 units in October

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent increase in total sales at 58,006 units in October

Hyundai Motor India  | automobile sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent increase in total sales at 58,006 units in October.

The company had dispatched 43,556 units to dealers in October last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 30 per cent to 48,001 units last month as compared to 37,021 units in October 2021.

Exports grew 53 per cent to 10,005 units as against 6,535 units in the year-ago month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Hyundai Motor India

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 17:04 IST

`
