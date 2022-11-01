LIC shareholding in Tata Motors crosses 5%, invests Rs 11.39 crore

Shareholding by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in Ltd has crossed 5 per cent as the insurer stepped up shareholding over the past ten months, investing Rs 11.39 crore in the auto company.

said its shareholding in Ltd has increased from 16,59,48,741 to 16,61,98,741 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 4.997 per cent to 5.004 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, the insurer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Holding in the company has crossed 5 per cent on October 31, 2022," said. The acquisition of shares were done during the period from December 3, 2021 to October 31, 2022 at an average cost of Rs 455.69.

As per regulatory norms, listed are required to inform stock exchanges when their shareholding in a company crosses 5 per cent.

has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

Stock of closed at Rs 605.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.22 per cent from previous close. Tata Motors scrip ended at Rs 421.50, up by 2.16 per cent.

