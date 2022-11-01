JUST IN
Games24x7 launches Rs 400 cr fund for interactive entertainment start-ups
Business Standard

LIC shareholding in Tata Motors crosses 5%, invests Rs 11.39 crore

Shareholding by LIC in Tata Motors Ltd has crossed 5 per cent as the insurer stepped up shareholding over the past ten months, investing Rs 11.39 crore in the auto company

Topics
LIC  | Tata Motors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Life Insurance Corporation
Life Insurance Corporation

Shareholding by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in Tata Motors Ltd has crossed 5 per cent as the insurer stepped up shareholding over the past ten months, investing Rs 11.39 crore in the auto company.

LIC said its shareholding in Tata Motors Ltd has increased from 16,59,48,741 to 16,61,98,741 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 4.997 per cent to 5.004 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, the insurer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Holding in the company has crossed 5 per cent on October 31, 2022," LIC said. The acquisition of shares were done during the period from December 3, 2021 to October 31, 2022 at an average cost of Rs 455.69.

As per regulatory norms, listed companies are required to inform stock exchanges when their shareholding in a company crosses 5 per cent.

Tata Motors has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore.

Stock of LIC closed at Rs 605.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.22 per cent from previous close. Tata Motors scrip ended at Rs 421.50, up by 2.16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:56 IST

`
