LIC shareholding in Tata Motors crosses 5%, invests Rs 11.39 crore

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
Over Rs 30,000 cr funds blocked in LIC IPO could hit other offerings
LIC IPO subscribed 1.8x a day ahead of close, big push from policyholders
-
Shareholding by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in Tata Motors Ltd has crossed 5 per cent as the insurer stepped up shareholding over the past ten months, investing Rs 11.39 crore in the auto company.
LIC said its shareholding in Tata Motors Ltd has increased from 16,59,48,741 to 16,61,98,741 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 4.997 per cent to 5.004 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, the insurer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
"Holding in the company has crossed 5 per cent on October 31, 2022," LIC said. The acquisition of shares were done during the period from December 3, 2021 to October 31, 2022 at an average cost of Rs 455.69.
As per regulatory norms, listed companies are required to inform stock exchanges when their shareholding in a company crosses 5 per cent.
Tata Motors has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore.
Stock of LIC closed at Rs 605.30 apiece on BSE, up by 0.22 per cent from previous close. Tata Motors scrip ended at Rs 421.50, up by 2.16 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU