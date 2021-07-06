Hyundai Motor to invest in Solid Energy Systems, a next-gen battery company

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Easy Trip, RIL, Deepak Nitrite, Bharti Airtel, IT stocks
Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Majesco, JSW Energy
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Top stocks that are likely to benefit from FM's Budget proposals
-
Hyundai will invest USD 100 million (KRW 113.6 billion) in Solid Energy System corporations, the developer of lithium metal batteries. According to the industry, Hyundai Motor recently signed an equity investment agreement with this company.
Solid Energy, established as a start-up of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2021, developed a prototype lithium metal battery, a next-generation battery that made up for the shortcomings of existing lithium batteries. Based on this technology, it signed a joint research contract with General Motors in March.
Solid Energy and General Motors are planning to construct a lithium metal battery test production plant near Boston by 2023, and will commercialise it in 2025.
In Korea, SK Corp already invested 30 billion in Solid Energy in 2018, and also invested 40 billion more in May to secure its third-largest shareholder status after Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and founder Qichao Hu.
Hyundai Motor is expected to strengthen its 'battery internalization' strategy through investment. HM also aims to mass-produce the next-gen solid-state battery by 2027. It has strengthened its research team to develop next-generation batteries in R & D headquarters and is focusing on the solid-state battery development
Hyundai Motor announced at the conference call held in April, "We are developing the solid-state battery technology, and planning to mass-produce in 2030s through the strategic cooperation with battery specialized companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU