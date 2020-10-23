Hyundai Motor to invest Rs 150 crore in new training centre near Chennai

India Ltd (HMIL) plans is investing Rs 150 crore to set up Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills (HATS) near The investment will be made by India Foundation, HMIL's CSR arm.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palanisami inaugurated the proposed centre in an online ceremony.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, India Ltd, said, "The upcoming advanced training centre will provide yet another opportunity to greatly empower youth for the future and will take Tamil Nadu and India to the forefront of industrial development for the automotive sector and beyond, on a global platform.”

“With the new training centre, we are confident of creating a rich talent pool of trained personnel across industries. Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill marks a new chapter in employment generation and will pave the way for sustained professional growth sparking an all-round personal & economic development for beneficiaries. We have also envisioned an innovation centre which will provide facilities to budding innovators to translate their projects to reality,” he said.





The upcoming training centre will serve as an incubation centre for skill enhancement and will focus on human-centric innovations and mobility solutions. The new infrastructure will take training programmes to the next dimension while making HMIL a global hub for think tanks and skilling manpower for Progress For Humanity, said the company.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation is investing Rs 150 crore in the project--‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill’--to build state-of the-art infrastructure spread across on 6.45 acres of land to develop talent and make them ready for global opportunities in world class that are setting up base in the country.