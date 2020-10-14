GreenBase, Tamil Nadu sign MoU to set up industrial, logistics park

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu signs deals worth Rs 10,399 crore; to back data park in Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates new industrial projects worth Rs 3,185 cr
Mapletree to buy 700,000 sq ft space in Pune logistics park for $40 mn
Tamil Nadu to set up exclusive park for EVs, targets Rs 50k-cr investment
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Aug 31, announces fresh restrictions
-
: GreenBase, a Hiranandani Group
subsidiary, on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up an industrial and logistics park near here at an investment of Rs 750 crore.
The setting up of the park would see creation of multiple direct and indirect jobs besides boosting the socio-economic growth in the region.
"The MoU with the government will see GreenBase invest Rs 750 crore to develop an industrial and logistics park at Vadakkuppattu, Oragadam, yielding multiple direct and indirect job opportunities," founder of Hiranandani Group, engaged in real estate business, Niranjan Hiranandani said.
The proposed park, about 45 kms from the city, envisages development of 2.8 million square feet of built-up area for companies planning to set up manufacturing and logistics units.
GreenBase COO Hemant Prabhu Keluskar said the industrial park is amid the sprawling mixed-use integrated township 'Hiranandani Parks' at Oragadam offering a cutting-edge advantage with a fully developed integrated socio-civic ecosystem and modern infrastructure.
With 700 acres of seed land bank across Chennai, Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, and Durgapur, GreenBase has made rapid strides in a short time and is on course to deliver close to 12 million square feet in the next 3-5 years.
"Expansion plans are in place to enter into other tier-I and II markets," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU