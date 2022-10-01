Hyundai's domestic sales increase by 50% to 49,700 units in September

Hyundai’s domestic sales increased by 50.2 per cent to 49,700 units in September this year due to the ongoing festival season and the resilience shown by the Indian economy amid the global turmoil.

The Korean carmaker sold 33,087 units in the country in September last year.

Hyundai stated its exports from India increased from 12,704 units in September 2021 to 13,501 units in September 2022.

Tarun Garg, director (Sales, Marketing & Service), India Ltd, said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fueled the demand momentum."

'All three of the company’s new launches Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line and Tucson in the SUV space have received unprecedented customer response," he noted.

“Moreover, India’s most loved SUV – CRETA continues to reign supreme in the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for the month of September over last year. We are making all efforts to delight customers with improved deliveries during this auspicious period,” he said.

Around 50 per cent of the sales of Hyundai come from the sports utility vehicles (SUVs) segment.

Hyundai’s domestic sales in 2022 will be the highest ever in the country as its product portfolio has been in line with the customer’s preference for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), Garg had told Business Standard last month.

As of now, the company’s highest ever domestic sales were recorded in 2018 at 550,002 units. The South Korean carmaker has been present in the Indian market since 1998, when it launched its first car Santro.