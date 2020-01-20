I am going to put whatever I have in financial services, says Sachin Bansal

After seeing huge success in e-commerce, Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, is determined to put all his bets in the financial services space, which, he believes, is craving for digital technologies to boost efficiency.

The poster boy of Indian e-commerce says that while he did a few investments in start-ups such as Ola and Ather Energy, now he is going to exclusively invest his time and resources in financial services, in areas like microfinance, mutual fund, insurance, and also end-to-end banking. “Now I am going to completely focus on financial services. Along with IFC ...