I-T searches at Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal's premises for 'tax evasion'

-
ALSO READ
Amid arbitration with Hero Electric, Hero Motocorp launches new EV brand
Settle Hero trademark row via arbitration: Delhi HC to Munjals
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
Munjals move court to claim Hero brand for electric vehicle business
Form 26AS tweaks make paying taxes easier and evasion harder. Here's how
-
The Income Tax Department is conducting extensive search operations at the residential and office premises of senior management of Hero MotoCorp, including its Chairman and MD&CEO Pawan Munjal over alleged tax evasion.
Confirming the development, a senior tax official told Business Standard that about 25 locations have been covered since Wednesday morning in Delhi and Gurugram and other parts of north India. Some more locations linked to the two-wheeler giant could be also searched, the official said, while refusing to give further details.
Sources in the department said that the action is based on the intelligence inputs it has received against the company and some senior officials of the company. The searches are underway and may continue till Thursday, another person added.
Hero MotoCorp didn’t comment when contacted by the paper.
The two-wheeler maker is a dominant market leader in India with over 50 per cent share in the domestic motorcycle market.
Hero MotoCorp is led by Pawan Munjal and has expanded its presence to 40 countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU