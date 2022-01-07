ICICI Bank now facilitates online payment of customs duty

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday said it now facilitates online payment of customs duty, to benefit both retail and corporate customers.
Corporate customers can pay customs duty through the bank's corporate internet banking (CIB) and mobile banking app InstaBIZ, while retail customers can do so through the bank's retail internet banking platform.
Customers can make online payment by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks on the website of the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE), it said in a statement.
Expressing gratitude to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to enable digital payments of customs duty for its customers, ICICI Bank Head (Transaction Banking) Hitesh Sethia said: "This facility enables millions of ICICI Bank customers to conveniently pay customs duty digitally through ICEGATE website."
"This is in line with our endeavour to continuously enhance convenience to our customers by offering them innovative products and services," Sethia added.
ICICI Bank has been successfully facilitating payment of direct and indirect taxes for more than a decade now, it said further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
