Tata Power leads S&P Global's ESG score for power utilities in India

on Friday said it has secured the highest score among its peers in the Indian power sector in S&P Global's recently released corporate sustainability assessment (CSA) results.

Giving credence to the company's focus to become the most progressive and preferred green energy brand in India, has fared well on all ESG (environmental, social and governance), the company said in a statement.

It has scored 67 out of 100, which is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector (comprising both Indian and global electric utilities) score of 38, said the statement.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices since 1999 and has been a credible reflection of companies' sustainability practices. In this assessment, over 10,000 from around the world were evaluated on industry-specific and financially material issues.

"We are happy to have achieved such encouraging scores in the S&P Global corporate sustainability assessment.

"This is a testament to our continuous efforts towards building an organisation that truly lives the credo of #DoGreen and is focussed on the transition to a clean energy-powered future," CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)