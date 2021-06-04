ICICI Lombard says AI service helped it improve policy sale, claims

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
General insurer ICICI Lombard has said Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) Azure Cognitive Services helped it to manage insurance policies and settling claims.
Azure AI tools enabled ICICI Lombard to increase the accuracy of quality audit during its calls from 50 per cent to over 80 per cent, said a press release on Thursday. It reduced response time to a user query or request from 12 hours to two hours, apart from increasing the productivity of its call centre agents.
The release said the firm's digital team currently makes over 1,000 outbound customer calls a day through its call centre. While the company screened and audited calls randomly to check compliance levels and quality of its tele-customer service, the high call volume was affecting the efficacy of audits.
Azure Speech Services provides speech recognition and generation capabilities including speech transcription, text-to-speech, speech translation, and speaker recognition.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU