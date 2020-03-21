Icra downgrades ratings of Future group holding company over debt pile-up

Rating agency has downgraded the rating on the term loans of Future Corporate Resources Private Ltd’s (FCRPL), the holding company of the Future group, from “BBB” to “BB+” on continued high debt levels of the Group.

The rating action also factors in a substantial increase in the pledged shareholding of the promoter across listed entities due to continued decline in share prices.

FCRPL’s external debt reduced to Rs 1,430 crore (excluding the impact of Ind-AS) as on December 31, 2019 from Rs 2,758 crore as on March 31, 2019. Yet, the total debt (including debt from Group companies) remains high.

Furthermore, despite monetisation of investments across various entities, the total group debt has risen as on December 31, 2019, from the March 31, 2019 levels, said in a statement.

The increase in debt is mainly on account of the group's operating companies, with the total debt in its listed rising to Rs 12,778 crore as on September 30, 2019 from Rs 10,951 crore as on March 31, 2019.

With the continued drop in the share price of these listed entities, the total group debt-to-market capitalisation ratio has increased to 1.2x as on March 16, 2020 from 0.4x as on March 31, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in the pledged shareholding of the promoter Group, curtailing financial flexibility, rating agency said.

However, the Group also has investments in several unlisted entities, which can be monetised.

has received investments from marquee investors such as Amazon and Blackstone. But, its ability to monetise its investments, reduce debt in both, the holding and operating and bring down pledge levels across various listed entities is a key rating sensitivity.

FCRPL's debt servicing is solely dependent on its ability to monetise its investments and / or timely refinance its debt due to insufficient accruals from its operating business.