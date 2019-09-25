IDBI Bank puts Rs 9,750-crore non-performing loans on the block

has put on the block non-performing loans worth over Rs 9,750 crore to clean up its balance sheet.

The top 10 exposure up for sale include (Rs 1,077 crore), Reliance Communications (Rs 721 crore), Ballarpur Industries (Rs 493 crore), Jyoti Structures (Rs 396 crore), and Unitech (Rs 395 crore).

The lender, a subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is currently under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Prompt Corrective Action regime due to its weak credit and financial profile.