IFC to invest $23 mn in Hyderabad-based breeding firm Srinivasa Farms

-
ALSO READ
IFC to invest $75 mn in L&T Housing Finance for affordable housing by 2022
Apis Partners to launch new funding round to invest in social impact firms
IFC to invest $5 million in Bizongo, backed by VCs like Accel, IDG Ventures
IFC backs private equity funds in India that are facing rough weather
Faering Capital to launch its new $250-million fund in India
-
International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to invest $23 million in Srinivasa Farms, a move that will support the Hyderabad-based firm's $83-million investment plans.
IFC's investment will be in the form of straight equity or compulsorily convertible preference shares or compulsorily convertible debentures in the company.
The money will help the company expand its existing layer, broiler and breeding operations by setting up additional farms and hatcheries, expand feed mills and add soy refineries, set up a food park, and set up chicken and egg processing businesses.
The company is primarily into the breeding business and has a presence in soy, feed, layer and broiler breeding and contract farming.
The promoter and promoter family collectively own an 80.04 per cent stake in the company.
IFC said its own account equity would strengthen the financial soundness, creditworthiness and governance of the client, enabling access to a wider pool of financiers in the longer term. The company's expansion will create over 5,000 jobs directly and potentially twice as many along with the value chain.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU