Ignis car costlier as Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 27,000

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
Maruti Suzuki soars 5%, hits 52-wk high on better-than-expected Q2 results
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
-
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features.
The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, it added.
"The price change varies across trims and ranges up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.
The new prices are effective with immediate effect, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU