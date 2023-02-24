JUST IN
Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for upcoming iPad Pro models
Ignis car costlier as Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 27,000

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features.

The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, it added.

"The price change varies across trims and ranges up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.

The new prices are effective with immediate effect, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:02 IST

