IIFL Finance closes retail bond issuance at 750 cr vs Rs 1,000 cr planned

-
ALSO READ
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Led by US, global markets should see happy FY22: IIFL's R Venkataraman
Reliance Power to seek board nod to raise funds via equity issuance
Bharti Airtel's equity issuance to aid deleveraging, fund 5G capex: Fitch
Private lender RBL Bank resumes credit cards issuance to new customers
-
IIFL Finance said on Thursday it will close its retail bond issuance ten days early on Friday, after its base issue was oversubscribed 7.5 times.
The company’s base issue was of Rs 100 crore with an oversubscription option of another Rs 900 crore. But the Fairfax -backed non-banking financial company said it will stop at Rs 750 crore. IIFL Finance received the bids within 9 working days since the issue opened on September 27. The original plan was to end the issuance on October 18.
IIFL Finance will use the capital for business growth and capital augmentation.
Rajesh Rajak, CFO of IIFL Finance said in a statement that the firm saw “overwhelming response across all categories– retail, individual, corporate and institutional,” for the issuance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU