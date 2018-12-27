Improved safety score notwithstanding, Made in India cars have miles to go

A five-star safety rating for Tata Nexon by Global NCAP (new car assessment programme), a first for any made-in-India car and four-star rating for Mahindra Marazzo, are reasons good enough for carmakers in India to cheer.

For an industry where getting a zero for safety rating was not uncommon till four years ago, the latest safety ratings for Tata and Mahindra models is a great feat, but there is a long way to go, says David Ward, secretary general, Global NCAP, emphasizing on the need for India to have its own holistic safety assessment programme. Global NCAP is UK-based firm that ...