Improving profitability, low valuations offer comfort in UltraTech

The lockdown-led disruption impacted UltraTech's March quarter (Q4) domestic sales volume, which declined 16.4 per cent year-on-year. However, better realisation and lower costs lifted the overall performance.

Though UltraTech is a pan India cement producer, the company's decision to raise considerable capacities in north, central and Gujarat regions is helping it tide over the weakness in cement price in other regions. In Q4, the company's per tonne realisation improved 3 per cent year-on-year and 1.2 per cent sequentially. Thus, revenues at Rs 10,200 crore for India ...