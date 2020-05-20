JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

RIL's 'rights entitlement' sees massive demand in secondary market
Business Standard

Improving profitability, low valuations offer comfort in UltraTech

Q4's strong beat in operating performance may sustain with lower costs and better utilisation of acquired capacities

Topics
UltraTech Q4 | UltraTech Cement | Cement sector

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

The lockdown-led disruption impacted UltraTech's March quarter (Q4) domestic sales volume, which declined 16.4 per cent year-on-year. However, better realisation and lower costs lifted the overall performance.

Though UltraTech is a pan India cement producer, the company's decision to raise considerable capacities in north, central and Gujarat regions is helping it tide over the weakness in cement price in other regions. In Q4, the company's per tonne realisation improved 3 per cent year-on-year and 1.2 per cent sequentially. Thus, revenues at Rs 10,200 crore for India ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 19:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU