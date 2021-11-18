In a first, Apple to sell spare parts for iPhones, Mac computers

-
Apple Incorporation on Wednesday said it will for the first time start selling spare parts and tools to the general public to perform their own repairs on some iPhones and Mac computers.
The self-service repair program comes after years of pressure from consumer groups have resulted in Apple providing greater access to repair manuals and genuine parts
In 2019, Apple started a program where independent repair shops can buy its parts, tools and manuals. Apple said there are now 2,800 independent shops in its program in addition to its 5,000 directly authorized repair providers. Under the self-service program, Apple customers will be able to buy those parts directly to perform their own repairs after reading a manual.
Apple said the online store will start with about 200 parts and tools aimed at fixing the most common issues with displays, batteries and cameras on iPhone 12 and 13 models. The program will eventually extend to Mac computers that use Apple's M1 chip and later to less common repairs.
Customers will be offered the same pricing on parts and tools as independent repair shops and will be able to return their used parts to Apple after completing a repair to receive a discount. Apple said the program will begin early next year in the United States and expand to more countries later in the year.
