Indians, once considered a price-sensitive lot, are fast shedding that tag — at least in the mobile handset space. If the estimates are to go by, more consumers are expected to buy costlier handsets in 2019.

This is despite a probable dip in the entry-level smartphone business. According to an estimate by TechArc, an analyst firm, the sale of premium (Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000) and luxury (above Rs 50,000) smartphones is expected to grow at 4.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. This growth is in contrast to that of the basic- and entry-level smartphones that, till ...