In digital age, advertising should take print in its stride for good show

Even as brands’ reliance on digital as a marketing channel grows, the value of print is being driven home by a new set of studies and experiences.

A recent study by Google and Kantar suggests that digital may bring in more bang for the buck, but without print, brands may end up making a weak impression. For brands looking at the wide variety of options in terms of media channels and opportunities in terms of the tools on offer, the big question being asked is whether one ought to wade deeper into the digital pool, or float between the two big advertising channels, print and ...