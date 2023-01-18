JUST IN
In layoff season, social networks are stepping up to help ease the anxiety

Support and empathy on sites such as LinkedIn and a market that is still hiring are softening the blow

Topics
lay-offs | Goldman Sachs | Amazon

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

As Amazon layoffs hit home, LinkedIn, for instance, was flooded with people sharing their resumes for potential employers

Manisha Sharma (name changed) was always among the high achievers in her company. She was recognised and rewarded for those efforts as well. Mid-December 2022, however, she received a jolt: an email informing her that she had been laid off – along with several of her colleagues. Sharma worked for a big tech firm, which had decided to downsize. And just like that, she was asked to go.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:24 IST

