In the spotlight: Growth signs visible for road infrastructure players

Analysts expect better order flows, improving labour availability and rising construction activities to boost second half performance

Ujjval Jauhari 

Road Infrastructure players remain in spotlight with some improvement in labour availability, improving order flows, and construction activities gaining pace as monsoon season is towards the end. For toll road operators, the improving traffic too bodes well.

Overall, analysts expect a much better second half of FY21 post significant impact of lockdowns seen during the first half. Alok Deora at YES Securities says that there is significant improvement in outlook day by day with improving labour availability (70-80 per cent now) and toll collections too have improved to about 80 per ...

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 06:05 IST

