India important mkt; drives significant value for global customers: Kyndryl

Kyndryl, which was spun off from as an independent company, is betting on India as one of its key markets for growth on the back of a strong talent pool and value-driven for its global customers.

Speaking to PTI, Kyndryl India President Lingraju Sawkar said India is important for it, and Kyndryl is important for India.

He explained that India accounts for a significant part of the company's talent base and some of the work that is done in India is translated to the rest of the globe.

"The talent base (in India) is quite significant and strong, and through that, we are able to drive a significant amount of value to a lot of our global customers - all from India," he added.

The top executive stated that the talent in India brings in a lot of capabilities to the table.

"We have a good number of data scientists, mathematicians, programmers, and scientists in this whole mix, who are basically not only delivering to the today but helping us transform the tomorrow part of it," he said.

Sawkar said India is one of the top 10 countries for Kyndryl. The company did not share country-specific revenue details.

He said Kyndryl is important for India because of its business here. It serves essential services, touching a billion lives.

"Two out of three telephone calls are connected by us, five out of eight cars on (Indian) roads are supported by us, online banking transactions - we support wider systems in all these areas," he added.

Sawkar said a key direction and endeavour for Kyndryl is to build a very flat, focused and fast organisation that focuses on customer-centricity and enables the talent to serve the client with full empowerment.

had announced the spin-off of its managed infrastructure services business in 2020.

Kyndryl is now an independently listed company with revenues of USD 19 billion and about 88,000 employees globally.

The company has organised its business around six practices -- cloud services, core enterprise, resiliency and security services, network and edge, application data and AI.

Sawkar noted that there is an immense opportunity to partner with a whole new set of ecosystem players, whether it is cloud hyperscalers, platform players, application service providers or the startup ecosystem.

"...the opportunity to partner with them in a way doubles up our addressable market opportunity globally from a USD 240 billion market opportunity to close to USD 500 billion," he added. Sawkar said the COVID pandemic has accelerated the digital journey for organisations.

"The ability to rapidly scale up and skill up becomes very critical. These are an opportunity as well as a challenge for the industry. Also, industries are changing.

If you look at it, what was, at the core, a telecom company, is now becoming a data tech company, a fintech company - that is a very significant positive market opportunity, but puts a significant amount of challenge on the technology platform," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)