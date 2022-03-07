India Inc busy with back-to-office drill as Covid-19 cases decline

With a sharp decline in the rate of Covid-19 infections, companies across sectors that had switched to work from home, are now ready to welcome their employees back to office.

However, there is a clear divide emerging amongst sectors — between those that want 100 per cent of their employees to work from office, and those, led by the IT companies and startups, that are opting for a hybrid workplace model. In early January, during the surge in Omicron cases, the JSW Group started operating with 50 per cent of its employees at its offices in Mumbai, while the rest worked from home. ...