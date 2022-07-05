India Inc's wage bill hits record Rs 10.8 trillion in FY22, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel Q3 net profit surges 139% to Rs 9,598 cr, revenue rises 45%
Tata Steel PAT up 139% to Rs 9,598 cr in Dec qtr on economic recovery
BS Banking Annual: 'It is opportunity NBFCs rather than advantage NBFCs'
Top headlines: RBI's move on 5 NBFCs, bank privatisation, and more
RBI opens banks credit for NBFCs to on-lend continuously to priority sector
-
Employee costs of the Nifty 500 companies surged more than 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record Rs 10.8 trillion during the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). This was the first time that the figure crossed the Rs 10-trillion mark.
All the sectors witnessed an increase, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and information technology (IT) firms witnessing the fastest growth -- at 23 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. The Nifty 500 firms account for nearly 90 per cent of the country’s total market capitalisation.
“After logging single-digit growth in 2020 and 2021, employee cost of the Nifty 500 firms (based on 470 comparable companies having a 10-year history) clocked an eight-year high of 12.4 per cent YoY in FY22... Employee cost of the Nifty 500 companies has compounded at 9 per cent/10 per cent/11 per cent against sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 per cent/11 per cent/9 per cent for 3/5/10 years, respectively,” said a note by Motilal Oswal.
The IT sector accounted for 53.7 per cent of the total employee cost. Automobiles (6.3 per cent), metals (5.7 per cent), and utilities (5.5 per cent) were the other big contributors.
“An analysis of the employee cost trend for 500 companies in FY22 shows a broad recovery, led by the tech sector. The unorganised sector is yet to fully recover. A fully reopened urban economy is slated to now drive urban informal job creation,” said a note by Jefferies.
The sharp increase in the IT wage bill was driven by increased hiring, particularly in the start-up space. But experts expect a slowdown in the current financial year.
“Hiring in the IT industry was more than thrice the historic trend and a big driver of formal jobs growth. FY22 was also a strong year for Indian start-ups with a record 44 unicorn additions. Start-up activity could decline now. IT hiring could still be robust given the (estimated) 10 per cent revenue growth outlook, though dependence on the US economy is high,” the Jefferies note added.
Tata Group’s retail arm Trent (55.7 per cent) saw the highest increase in employee headcount in percentage terms, followed by fast-food chain Devyani International (29.1 per cent), and Tata Steel (15.2 per cent).
The Motilal Oswal note highlighted that the total employee cost for firms has zoomed three times over the past 10 years, from Rs 3.7 trillion in FY12. Also, the share of private corporates in employee costs has gone up to 75.2 per cent in FY22, from 66.8 per cent in FY12. Meanwhile, the share for PSUs has declined by 840 basis points to 24.8 per cent in FY22.
As a percentage of sales, employee cost has been hovering in the 11 to 13 per cent band, said the domestic brokerage.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU