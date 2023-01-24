India Inc turns averse to ADR/GDRs, some firms delist from foreign bourses

Indian companies no longer fancy raising equity capital from overseas markets, and some that already have a presence on bourses abroad are exiting those exchanges. Tata Motors, for instance, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, joining a host of other Indian firms that have terminated their American depository receipts (ADR) or global depository receipts (GDR). Some of these companies include Subex, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland and Orchid Pharma. Notably, barring HDFC Bank (it raised $1.8 billion in 2018), no other Indian firm has raised capital via ADR or GDR since 2017 according to Prime Database.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU