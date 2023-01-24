JUST IN
India Inc turns averse to ADR/GDRs, some firms delist from foreign bourses

Tata Motors joins growing list of domestic firms to delist ADR programme

Topics
India Inc | Tata Motors | ADR

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indian companies no longer fancy raising equity capital from overseas markets, and some that already have a presence on bourses abroad are exiting those exchanges. Tata Motors, for instance, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, joining a host of other Indian firms that have terminated their American depository receipts (ADR) or global depository receipts (GDR). Some of these companies include Subex, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland and Orchid Pharma. Notably, barring HDFC Bank (it raised $1.8 billion in 2018), no other Indian firm has raised capital via ADR or GDR since 2017 according to Prime Database.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:44 IST

