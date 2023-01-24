India Inc turns averse to ADR/GDRs, some firms delist from foreign bourses

Indian no longer fancy raising equity from overseas markets, and some that already have a presence on bourses abroad are exiting those exchanges. Tata Motors, for instance, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, joining a host of other Indian firms that have terminated their American depository receipts (ADR) or global depository receipts (GDR). Some of these include Subex, Apollo Hospitals, Ashok Leyland and Orchid Pharma. Notably, barring HDFC Bank (it raised $1.8 billion in 2018), no other Indian firm has raised via or GDR since 2017 according to Prime Database.