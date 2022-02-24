JUST IN
Vedanta Aluminium launches low carbon aluminium, unveils two product lines
Business Standard

India refunds Rs 7,900 cr to Cairn to settle retro tax dispute

Cairn in a statement said the tax refund has been paid and 'net proceeds of $1.06 billion have been received'

Topics
Cairn Oil & Gas | Cairn India | Cairn Energy

PTI  |  New Delhi 

cairn, oil and gas

The Indian government has refunded Rs 7,900 crore to Britain's Cairn Energy Plc to a dispute over levy of retrospective taxes.
Cairn, which is now known as Capricorn Energy Plc, in a statement said the tax refund has been paid and "net proceeds of USD 1.06 billion have been received."
First Published: Thu, February 24 2022. 18:27 IST

