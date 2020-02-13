India's IT giants see product-led growth strategy as next big opportunity

In a rare sight, heads of India's top information technology services companies shared a stage on Wednesday, brainstorming the health of the industry and the way forward.

In a fireside chat organised by Nasscom as part of its flagship annual IT event, TCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Rajesh Gopinathan, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh, and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji agreed that while times for the predominantly export-driven IT industry continued to remain challenging, domestic players operating in the space were going to put a major focus on ...