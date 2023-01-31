JUST IN
Online marketplace OLX to slash over 1,500 jobs globally, including India
Indian cos see Google's changes bringing China-like ecosystem in India: Rpt
How the 'Madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel billionaire Adani's empire
Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report
Adani's $2.5 bn FPO faces critical final day amid Hindenburg turmoil
Russian gas supply hit pushes GAIL Ltd to scout for long-term LNG
Adani scandal puts India stock regulators' reputation on the line
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as US short-seller battle escalates
Maruti Suzuki crosses 2.5 cr cumulative sales mark: Suzuki Motor Corp
SC upholds NCLAT order on payment of dues to ex-employees of Jet Airways
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Online marketplace OLX to slash over 1,500 jobs globally, including India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 95 GW by 2025: Report

India's solar module manufacturing capacity is expected to reach approximately 95 GW by the end of 2025, according to Mercom Capital

Topics
Solar modules | manufacturing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy

India's solar module manufacturing capacity is expected to reach approximately 95 GW by the end of 2025, according to Mercom Capital.

The solar module manufacturing capacity as of September last year was 39 gigawatt (GW), the research firm said in its latest report.

"India's solar module manufacturing capacities announced...39 GW at the end of September 2022 and is expected to reach approximately 95 GW by the end of the calendar year (CY) 2025," the report titled 'State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India' said.

Indian PV (photovoltaic) manufacturers are strategically poised to expand their production capacities and adopt new technologies in the coming years on the back of government incentive programmes, the report said.

States are promoting domestic solar manufacturing through fiscal and non-fiscal incentives under industrial, electronics, and solar policies, it added.

In September 2022, the Cabinet approved a Rs 19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on 'national programme on high efficiency solar PV modules' with an aim to attract Rs 94,000 crore investment in the sector.

"The PLI programme is an added push to enhance vertical integration of new capacity additions and technology used. With an estimated 220 GW of solar capacity required by the end of the decade, India needs significant manufacturing capacity ramp up," Priyadarshini Sanjay, Managing Director of Mercom India said.

The US-based Mercom Capital Group is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Solar modules

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 11:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.