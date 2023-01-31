Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report

is looking to raise entry-level tariff in all circles from Rs 99 to Rs 155, a report by Mint said. It has already done so in 18 out of its total 22 circles. It had started raising the tariff on November 21 in Odisha and Haryana.

It was followed by tariff hikes in Karnataka, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, the North-East, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (West) on January 24. Later, on December 25, it was hiked in Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

"In line with our focus on providing a better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry-level plan of Rs 155 with unlimited voice, 1GB of data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will provide greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson told Mint.

The report also added that raising entry-level tariff worked for the telco in November. Its subscriber base rose by 100,000 and 200,000 users in Haryana and Odisha circles respectively.

"Bharti has gained subscribers and market share in both these circles, implying limited impact of tariff hikes on Bharti's subscriber base. Bharti's recent move to raise minimum voice tariffs to Rs 155 in seven other circles in January suggests favourable subscriber movements in December as well," Jefferies said in a note earlier.

The Rs 99 plan offered 200-megabyte data and calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. This has been replaced with an unlimited calling plan, a move that has been long planned given almost all user categories now expect unlimited calling.