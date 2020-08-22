JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

In talks with banks, stakeholders for settlements of dues: Aban Offshore
Business Standard

Govt to hire Deloitte, SBI Capital Markets to help LIC prepare for IPO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is keen to go ahead with the initial public offering -- potentially India's biggest -- to help plug a widening budget gap.

Topics
LIC  | Life Insurance

Siddhartha Singh | Bloomberg  |  New Delhi 

LIC, LIC listing
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the administration to boost market borrowing as revenue slumped following a nationwide lockdown.

India is poised to hire Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. to help Life Insurance Corp. of India prepare for an initial share sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The advisers will help evaluate the capital structure of India’s biggest insurer as well as aid the company in reworking its financial statement, according to a tender document issued in June. The government will soon invite bids seeking firms to value LIC, the people said asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is keen to go ahead with the initial public offering -- potentially India’s biggest -- to help plug a widening budget gap. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the administration to boost market borrowing as revenue slumped following a nationwide lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance couldn’t immediately be reached outside business hours.
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU