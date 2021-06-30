Indiabulls Housing Finance gets board nod to raise over Rs 7,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Housing Finance in talks with PEs to sell 15-20% stake
Online investment platform Groww to acquire Indiabulls MF for Rs 175 cr
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
Bombay HC stays investigation under FIR against Indiabulls Housing
DoT, Dipam lock horns over real estate asset valuation of BSNL-MTNL
-
Indiabulls Housing Finance said its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise over Rs 7,000 crore through various financial instruments.
This includes 275 million dollars (about Rs 2,043 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments, the company said in a statement.
The company's fund mop-up plan is subject to shareholders' approval in the upcoming annual general meeting to be held in late July.
The plan will also include issuance of unsecured or secured, listed or unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures with or without warrants or any other similar security denominated in Indian rupees in one or more tranches for Rs 5,000 crore (equivalent currency) on private placement basis or otherwise.
Indiabulls Housing Finance plans to focus management bandwidth and consolidate capital towards real estate asset management business in line with its asset-light strategy.
At 11:15 am, its stock was quoting 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 265.50 per unit on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU