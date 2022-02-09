Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net down 7.9% YoY to Rs 303 cr

Ltd’s (IHFL) consolidated net profit fell by 7.9 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 303 crore in third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22) from Rs 329 crore a year ago (Q3FY21).

Sequentially, however, consolidated net profit rose by 5.94 per cent from Rs 286 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 31.2 per cent with tier I of 25.7 per cent at the end of December 2021. Its stock closed 4.7 per cent higher at Rs 206.7 per share on BSE.

IHFL in a statement said the consolidation of assets under management (AUM) was approaching an end. The base is formed for 15 per cent plus annualised growth from FY23 onwards. The strong capital adequacy, low gearing, high liquidity, and robust provisioning would provide a basis for growth from FY23.

Total retail disbursals stood at Rs 2,800 crore in Q3FY22. The disbursements through co-lending partnerships were Rs1,573 crore in the reporting quarter. Its has seven fully operational and maturing co-lending tie-ups.

Mortgage financing company said it was on track to disburse Rs 18,000 crore in FY23 and Rs 24,000 crore in FY24. Only ~15 percent of disbursal will be on IBH’s balance sheet.

Referring to the wholesale financing platform, it said it will file papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the wholesale AIF platform in partnership with global funds. Its launch in the first quarter of next financial year (Q1FY23) is subject to regulatory approval.

The platform is looking to disburse Rs 15,000 crore in FY23. This would be scaled up to Rs 20,000 crore in FY24. IBH would contribute only 10 per cent of the capital and will earn processing fees and annual management fees on the whole AUM.