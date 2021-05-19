Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 consolidated net rises 102% at Rs 276 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has posted a 102 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 276 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 137 crore in same quarter of FY20.

Its net profit for FY21 was down at Rs 1,201 crore from Rs 2,199 crore. The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Its loan book shrunk to Rs 66,047 crore in March 2021 from Rs 73,065 crore in March 2020. The capital adequacy ratio improved to 30.7 per cent in March 2021 from 27.1 per cent in Mach 2020.