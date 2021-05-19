Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 consolidated net rises 102% at Rs 276 cr

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Bombay HC stays investigation under FIR against Indiabulls Housing
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
HDFC's Q3 biz update confirms recovery; re-rating in HFCs likely: Analysts
Indiabulls Housing Finance in talks with PEs to sell 15-20% stake
-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has posted a 102 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 276 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 137 crore in same quarter of FY20.
Its net profit for FY21 was down at Rs 1,201 crore from Rs 2,199 crore. The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share.
Its loan book shrunk to Rs 66,047 crore in March 2021 from Rs 73,065 crore in March 2020. The capital adequacy ratio improved to 30.7 per cent in March 2021 from 27.1 per cent in Mach 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU