Sintex Industries resolution: NCLT approves joint bid of RIL, ACRE
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Q3 net loss of Rs 236.77 crore on lower income
Business Standard

Indiabulls Real Estate posts Q3 net loss of Rs 236.77 crore on lower income

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income.

Topics
Indiabulls  | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-December period of 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at Rs 231.81 crore as against a net loss of Rs 76.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 515.55 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,268.87 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:46 IST

