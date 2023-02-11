JUST IN
After Twitter Blue rollout, all legacy Blue badges to be removed soon: Musk
GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani cuts 8% jobs amid tough macroeconomic situation
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee
Air India seals record order for about 500 jets from Airbus, Boeing: Report
Top headlines: SC on Adani-Hindenburg row, Ola rides down the value chain
BIS conducts 100 search operations to curb sale of non-ISI certified toys
Glenmark Pharma December quarter PAT rises by 21.3% to Rs 290.8 crore
Reddit hacked after sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack
17.64% of exclusive POCSO cases reported conviction: Centre tells Lok Sabha
IT firm Info Edge reports loss of Rs 116.5 crore in December quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » News
After Twitter Blue rollout, all legacy Blue badges to be removed soon: Musk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani Group issue, says Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after meeting the central bank's directors in New Delhi, the capital

Topics
Adani Group | Nirmala Sitharaman | Supreme Court

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian regulators are aware of concerns regarding the Adani Group conglomerate, the finance minister said on Saturday, responding to comments by the Supreme Court regarding the need for investor protection.

The regulators were experienced and seized of the matter,

Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after meeting the central bank's directors in New Delhi, the capital.

She declined to elaborate on what the government planned to tell the Supreme Court, however.

Investor interests need to be protected, the court had said on Friday, after hearing two cases about large investor losses following a report by a U.S. short seller on the Adani group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 13:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.